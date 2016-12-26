Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
Democratic Senator Jon Tester held a press conference Friday in Billings to discuss the potential impact of the most recent Senate healthcare bill on the Billings community.
At least three different legal challenges launched Friday against the U.S. government's decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area that have been in place for more than 40 years.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around.
Ford is recalling more than 400,000 transit vans and buses.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
It's officially one week from the 4th of July.
