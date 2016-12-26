Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

Let the giving spirit of Christmas continue by recycling your tree!

The wood chips generated from recycled trees will be used for trails at Zoo Montana, Montana Audubon, and the City of Laurel.

Trees can be dropped off December 26-January 22 at the following locations in Yellowstone County:

Billings: ZooMontana, Schnitzer-Billings, Hanser Auto, Rocky Mountain Compost

Laurel: Magnum Development LLC

Lockwood: Lockwood School

Shepherd: ½ mi South of Shepherd on Shepherd Hwy.

Huntley: Huntley United Methodist Church