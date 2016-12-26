Billings barista hopes to bring mental health and inspiration with "SMILE" journals

For two years a Billings Barista has been asking people he meets to write something inspiring in his journal.

"At the coffee shop people just come in, they'll pick the book up and they'll go and write, put it back and leave. it allows a person to be honest with themselves, potentially honest with their friends," Forest Westwood, "SMILE", Creator said.

Westwood's "Smile Journals", "spreading, mental, inspiration and love everywhere", are meant to do just that, which is why he takes at least one journal with him everywhere and asks strangers to write whatever they're compelled.

"I hope the journals are able to inspire people and that is to say I hope the writings that are in here inspire somebody else. I don't believe the inspiration is mine per say. It's these people behind you, inspiring you."

MSUB Nursing student Crecensio Varela says the journals are a good place to write when you're having a bad day. He also says they're a great place to log information.

"The last time I can remember writing in it was after clinicals and i saw surgery and I was just so stokes that I got to see a open heart surgery," Varela said. "So, I kind of wrote in there about that. It just kind of drops whatever is in my mind at the time into these books.

Westwood plans to start a yearlong trip this upcoming June from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon, where he hopes to spark inspiration across the country.

"Anybody in this room might have a thought that they're just dwelling on or inspiration or genius that they'd love to share, but nobody's asked them the right question."

To see the writings Westwood has collected from people and to find out how to donate to his trip, you can go to patreon.com/smilejournals.