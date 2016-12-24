Billings North Pole lights up for a cause

It's a Billings tradition going on almost ten years. The North Pole, is right here in the Magic City! Not only is this an incredible Christmas light display, but it's all for a good cause too.

For Chris Troup he waits all year for this saying, "As a child there's always that one display that we could go to and visit Santa Claus' house.” He remembers telling his dad, “I'm going there! Dad we gotta get there!"

Years later, Troup is decorating his own house, using over 100,000 lights and more blow molds then he can count. Neighbors love his light display, and while they may not have the same gusto, you can't blame them for their lack of effort.

"I can't compete, so this seems like the easiest way to do it [placing a ditto sign], and people are enjoying it," said neighbor Eric Babb.

Troup said it's the children that keep the spirit of Christmas alive for him. Which is one of the many reasons he also uses his display as a toy drop off for the children of Child Protective Services, collecting over 500 toys in years past.

Troup said, "It’s emotional. You know, every kid deserves a present."

Troup has been bringing the North Pole to Billings and giving back since 2007 and loves watching people walk around, enjoying the lights and interacting with one another. "The people of Billings and the surrounding area, they have just been generous, and it definitely hits the heart."

Babb adds, "If we can keep this spirit going the rest of the year imagine what we could accomplish as human beings."

If you haven't been to the Billings North Pole yet, don't worry you still time. The Troup house will be show casing their lights and collecting toys on Christmas Eve, at 4516 Stone Street.