From Billings to Rio: Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller shares swimming journey

Four months ago, our country was abuzz with the success of the Team USA Swim Team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. What made this year's Olympics so special for Montanans, however, was watching one of our own, Billings native Cody Miller, bring home the gold.

On Friday, Miller met with young swimmers at the Billings YMCA to share his journey in swimming. The first bit of advice the Olympian offered came from another familiar Team USA swimmer: Michael Phelps.

"The first time I met Michael...I guess it was about ten years ago now," Miller said. "I asked him all kinds of  crazy questions, like I know you guys want to ask me, but the biggest questions I asked him was: 'why are you so great? What did you do? What can you tell me?' He said: 'Amongst all of the things, you have to really, really work hard. I know that sounds simple, but that's the truth.'"

Since winning gold and setting a new Olympic record in the 4x100 medley relay, Miller said he is still adjusting to life back in America.

"It's drastically different," Miller said. "I'm training part time right now. I just started back about a month ago. I actually got back from World Championships in Windsor about a week ago, and I came home with two medals."

Now, Miller said he plans to take a couple months off.

"Come January, i'm going to start training full time for the long course World Championships," Miller added.

When asked if he planed to be a part of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Miller said he still has four years to make that decision.

"It's just like anything else, you take it one year at a time, one season at a time."

Miller said as long as his passion for swimming remains, he'll continue to hit the pool.

"As long as i'm still loving it, I'll keep doing it. You can probably watch for me in Tokyo."

We'll be watching Cody Miller and continue to update you on Montana's Olympic gold swimmer

    The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning's 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. "Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward group

    Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.

    SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.

