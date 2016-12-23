No injuries in Friday morning house fire

Scary moments for a family in Billings Friday morning. A cigarette could have cost them dearly this Christmas.

The flashing lights of fire trucks lit up the icy street of Park Hill Drive. Firefighters removed some siding to make sure the small exterior fire didn't spread and become more serious.

Battalion Chief David Gilbert took this occasion to remind everyone to be extra careful this Christmas weekend.

"With Christmas time, make sure your Christmas trees are wet, keep your furnaces clear and free of clutter, and don't overload your outlets," Gilbert said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Two dogs crated inside came away okay as well. The fire was contained to the front porch.