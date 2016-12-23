Volunteers deliver Christmas meals to 100 families

Dozens of families received Christmas dinners thanks to volunteers from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.

Volunteers were busy sorting the food into boxes to deliver to the selected families Thursday evening. Vice President of Resource Development Karrie Owen said 100 club families were chosen to receive Christmas meals. The meals include a turkey, potatoes, gravy, canned green beans, stuffing and even a pie.

Owen said it's a wonderful feeling to be able to help people in need this time of year.

"The holiday is such a stressful time for many of us," Owen said. "And then add hardship on top of the holiday season, it just adds to our club families stress. And so being able to maybe check off an item on their list of a holiday meal can relieve just a little bit of stress for them."

Owen said the meals were provided by the Montana Rib and Chop House and Rio Sabinas. Owen said she's grateful for their partnerships around the community during the holiday season.