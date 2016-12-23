Santa makes special visit to St. Vincent Healthcare NICU

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas made a special visit to St. Vincent Healthcare Thursday to visit their smallest patients.

St. Vincent Communications Specialist Angela Douglas said every year Santa makes the trip from up north to deliver teddy bears to the babies spending Christmas in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. Douglas said the visit also allows families, whose children will spend their first Christmas in the hospital, the chance to have that priceless first photo with Santa.

Santa also visited patients on the pediatric floor.

The annual event is led by the Montana March of Dimes.