Attorney of Wyoming man charged in Crow double slaying seeks trial delay

Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Loud, booming, brilliant displays of fireworks are a fourth of July tradition. Yet every year, thousands of people are injured using them. The CPSC reports there were more than 11,000 and fireworks-related injuries in 2016. Even less intimidating fireworks, like sparklers, can be as hot as blow torches!
Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.
Governor Steve Bullock announced June 27th, 2017 as Innovate Day.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
Yellowstone County issued a stage 1 fire restriction starting Friday.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Summers in Montana can get hot.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
The Fort Peck tribes have filed a complaint against the Wolf Point school district alleging pervasive discrimination against Native American students in violation of federal law.
Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Summers in Montana can get hot.
The Gallatin River has proven to be dangerous over the years. In the past week, two incidents have happened where search and rescue have been called to the river.
It's officially one week from the 4th of July.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
A quest to find the best burger statewide. Submissions will start on July 1st on social media. See article for details.
According to a release, Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called to the Gallatin River yesterday around 6pm after reports of a boy floating down the river.
Summer is here which means it's time to get the barbecues out.
