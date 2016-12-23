Military volunteers and veteran family members lay wreaths on graves

Dozens gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery this afternoon to remember the vets who have fallen. Wreaths Across America is a national ceremony.

The ceremony was suppose to take place last Saturday but with temperatures way below zero they decided to put it off until today. Military volunteers and family members laid wreaths on all of the graves of the fallen veterans to remember all they have fought for.

It's the 5th year for Wreaths Across America in Yellowstone County.

"We'll have over 500 plus wreaths out here this year. We'll put wreaths on Mount View Cemetery to the veterans on the veteran headstones over there," Bill Kennedy said.

Next year, the Young Marines will be in charge of the ceremony. Come spring, they'll be asking people to help support Wreaths Across America by asking for $15 for the wreaths.