The streets and stores are busy tonight with last minute shoppers. If you procrastinated and are trying to find the time to wrap those gifts or just simply don't have the knack for it, you're in luck.

Head to Rimrock Mall where a group of women are wrapping for a cause.

These ladies are taking care of your holiday wrapping to help raise money for Grace Montessori School and forever families.

They're taking donations for the gifts they wrap. They say donations will help Grace Montessori get a new playground and forever families get clothes and much more for foster kids and parents.

"If they need help paying for events we do Days of the Wreath so foster kids can come out and play. There's lots of support groups, Christmas presents, if you need help getting Christmas presents for your little ones and anything you need for foster care support," Crystal Bohn with Forever Families said.

For help gift wrapping, the ladies will be there tonight until 9 p.m. and tomorrow, Christmas Eve, until 5 p.m.