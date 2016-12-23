Plea change for man who drove getaway vehicle in purse snatching

The man accused of operating the getaway vehicle in a purse snatching enters his plea in court today.

33-year-old Zachary Martin pleaded guilty to robbery by accountability and assault with a weapon.

Martin drove the van while another person grabbed an 82-year-old woman's purse outside Kmart in June.

The woman was dragged about 15 feet, when she wouldn't let go of the handbag.

A witness attempted to intervene, but was pinned between the minivan and a car.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced march ninth.