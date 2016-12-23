Red Lodge seat belt safety campaign goes national

The death of a Fairfield volleyball player Lauryn Goldhahn in August is helping to save lives across the U.S. and into Canada.

Pat Goldhahn says he has been continuing to get letters from across the U.S. from people that have said this blue ribbon, inspired by his daughter, has saved their life.

Goldhahn says through this journey of grief there have been happy times from the seat belt talks he has given at schools.

"Just to see how Lauryn's tragedy is affecting all of the students. It's been amazing for them to reach out and to come up and talk to me after the message or to even reach out to me after I'm gone from the schools has been great."

Goldhahn says he wants to meet the five recipients of Lauryn's organs. He strongly recommends parents to talk to their kids about "organ gifting" or donating because you never know what will happen.

There will be a ceremony to honor Lauryn in Montana in June and one in April in Washington, the state where she passed.

In January graduating Montana high school seniors can go to the "BuckleupBlue4Lauryn" Facebook page to see the link for applying for college scholarships. This scholarship is not awarded based on GPA, but by someone that is a good friend, honors their family and defines Lauryn's motto, "to live, laugh and love".