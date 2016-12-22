State grain lab caught up after sample backlog

After facing a three-month-long backlog, inspectors at the Montana State Grain Lab are now caught up on grading samples from this year's harvest.

Bureau Chief Greg Stordahl says a 70 percent increase in pulse crop samples and a short-handed team caused the lab to fall four to five weeks behind. At one point this season they had 3,000 samples waiting to be graded.

They usually gets results back to farmers in under two days, but with almost 18,000 samples to grade in just three and a half months, the process was prolonged.

"The farmers wait on our grades to get graded so they can get the proper prices for the elevators themselves," Stordahl said. "So yes, there was a delay for the producer for a month to get their samples back."

Falling grain prices also caused farmers to bring in more samples this season.

The lab's employees, including three inspectors, worked overtime to get back on track.

Stordahl says two more inspectors have now received their training in Kansas City, which brings the inspection team up to five total and will help with workload in the future.

He adds they're also bringing on more seasonal staff earlier next year.

The lab is the only federally licensed crop quality testing facility in Montana.