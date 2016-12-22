Ways to keep your child's brain active during winter break

When kids are on winter break, their brains can take a break from brain-challenging activity.

"STEM" exercises and Lego edge robotics are great ways for kids to keep their minds active while on winter break.

Billings Sylvan owner, Olga Prather says holiday breaks break can be trying times for families to make sure their kids stay focused on learning, so they don't lose everything they learned in school.

The tutoring center encourages parents to do "STEM", with their kids at home, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.?

"An activity that we encourage is a fun one, it's very inexpensive, it's something you have at home right now, tooth picks, cranberries, you can use marsh mellows, but you just build different structures and it's very fun because you can do different competitions," Prather says. Prather says these projects help kid's minds stay active and encourage problem solving.