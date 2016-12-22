Police searching for armed woman who robbed Laurel grocery store

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Laurel grocery store Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Laurel Police Department, police received a 911 call about an armed robbery from an employee at Reese and Rays IGA around 8:30 p.m. Police say employees told officers on scene that a woman entered the store just as employees were closing for the night.

The woman walked to the register and showed the employees a gun in her waist band. Police said the suspect asked employees for their cells phones and had them walk to the office. She then had one employee go into the office and remove the money bags. The woman told the employees to get on their knees, placed zip ties on their wrists and told them to wait 10 minutes before moving.

Police said the suspect left through the back of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white female, about 40 years old, 5'5" and 160 lbs with straight red hair about 4" below the top of her shoulders. She was wearing an orange hat, a black and white bandanna over her face and dark sunglasses.

The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. If you have any information, please call the police department at 628-8737 or Laurel Crime Stoppers at 628-8424.