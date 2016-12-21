Warrior Wishes of Montana helps veteran in need - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Warrior Wishes of Montana helps veteran in need

BILLINGS, Mont. -

For one veteran the Christmas season seemed a little less joyous. Wayne Johnston and his family were struggling to make ends meet until one local military family helped fill their new home with furniture.

"It started with us driving around. We had an older vehicle, the heater was going out and I didn't have anywhere to go."

For Navy veteran, Wayne Johnston and his family, life has been a struggle trying to make ends meet. Wondering what they were going to eat or where they were going to stay was a constant question, but little did Johnston know things were about to turn around.

Pennie West, daughter to Navy veteran Steven McFarland, unexpectedly lost her father just weeks ago.

"He's the one who tried to teach me that we're all put on this earth to help each other."

Through West's connection with Warrior Wishes Montana she learned of Johnston's situation and knew this was an opportunity to carry out her dad's legacy.

"I've been around military people my whole life. ... As far as I'm concerned our vets don't get enough from this country."

With West's generous donation, Warrior Wishes were able to furnish the Johnston family's new home.

"I didn't know that Billings had a community base like this where they would come together and help a veteran out. I believe in the saying that it never rains everyday."

