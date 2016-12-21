Woman thanks doctors for saving her life

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
For the first time, new American citizens were sworn in as they stood next to monuments in Wyoming’s Veteran’s Park. District Judge Steven Cranfill chose the park for his last naturalization ceremony before he retires.
For the first time, new American citizens were sworn in as they stood next to monuments in Wyoming’s Veteran’s Park. District Judge Steven Cranfill chose the park for his last naturalization ceremony before he retires.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
Photo exhibitions all over America are getting people excited about a new book called, "People of Yellowstone."
Photo exhibitions all over America are getting people excited about a new book called, "People of Yellowstone."
Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.
Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.
(AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
(AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is taking steps toward turning part of its bison trap at the northern edge of the park into a certified brucellosis quarantine facility.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is taking steps toward turning part of its bison trap at the northern edge of the park into a certified brucellosis quarantine facility.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
UPDATE: Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reports an autopsy has been scheduled. They also say a coroner's inquest will be scheduled at the end of the investigation.
UPDATE: Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reports an autopsy has been scheduled. They also say a coroner's inquest will be scheduled at the end of the investigation.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."