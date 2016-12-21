Vehicle giveaway gives mother and son reliable transportation - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Vehicle giveaway gives mother and son reliable transportation

LAUREL, Mont. -

After hundreds of nominations a mother and son now have a reliable set of wheels.

Hardin Chevrolet surprised Haley Gunter and her son Jackson Wednesday with a mini van.

Haley was nominated for the dealership's annual Hearts for the Holidays by her mother.

In the nomination letter Haley's mom says Jackson was born nine weeks early in 2013 with several health issues,

health issues that still affect him today.

Haley's mom says they need the van to help get him to treatments in Billings with room for when he gets a wheelchair.

This is the 8th year Hardin Chevrolet has given away a vehicle for someone who is in need of reliable transportation.

