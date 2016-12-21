Billings police investigate casino robbery

Billings police are investigating a reported casino robbery.

Police say just before midnight Tuesday they received a report of a robbery at the Magic City Casino at 3839 Grand Avenue.

They say the suspect walked into the casino showed a semi automatic handgun and pointed it at the worker demanding money.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Billings police say no one else was in the casino at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.