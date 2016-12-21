Help for families displaced by apartment fire

UPDATE: Families displaced by an apartment fire earlier this week are continuing to receive much needed help.

The Salvation Army is working with the Red Cross and Volunteers of America to help.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster funds are being used to provide temporary shelter for up to a week for those who can't live in their apartment.

Those affected by the fire are encouraged to contact Major Trish Simeroth at 406-245-4659 or 619-518-7886.

A family on Billings South Side has lost everything just days before Christmas.

Just after 5 p.m. firefighters responded to a call off of 27th Street South for an apartment fire.

A Battalion Chief of the Billings Fire Department says they kept the fire from spreading, and contained it to just one apartment. He did not confirm how many families lived in the apartment building.

The fire was caused by an electrical failure of a lamp.