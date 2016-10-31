Jake Jones comes to KULR-8 as their weekend sports anchor after spending two and a half years working as a sports reporter for their sister station in Helena, KFBB.

Prior to his time in Helena, Jake worked in Cleveland at the Fox affiliate, WJW, as an editor and photographer. As a Cleveland area native Jake is a diehard fan of his Cavs, Browns, and Indians, as well as his alma mater, the University of Toledo (Go Rockets!).

Some of Jake's favorite memories are going to games as a child, and just enjoying the atmosphere of a great game. When he's not working, Jake is probably at the movies, or playing with one of his friends' dogs. As an owner of over 400 films, he welcomes anyone to chat film selections with him.

If you have a story you think deserves to get some recognition, send it Jake's way at jjones@kulr.com, or find him on Facebook or Twitter.