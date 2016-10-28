Jessica Hilgendorf

Jessica, a Montana native, is a web producer for KULR-8.

She joined the KULR-8 team in 2013 as a studio camera operator and photographer. During her time at KULR-8, Jessica has become known as a "Jack-of-all-trades" around the newsroom. From producing newscasts to crewing live sports broadcasts for SWX, Jessica does a little bit of everything around the station.

In January 2015, Jessica became a web producer for KULR8.com. As a web producer, she manages KULR-8's online content and social media accounts. In 2016, she received an E.B. Craney Award from the Montana Broadcasters Association for Television Website of the Year.

When she's not working, Jessica enjoys spending time with her dogs, catching up on her favorite TV shows, and traveling.

Have a story idea? Email the KULR-8 newsroom here. Follow Jessica on Twitter: @JessHilgendorf.