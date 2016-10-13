Amber Bjorstrom comes to the Treasure State from San Diego, California, where she was born and raised. In 2015, she graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Amber joined KULR-8 as a producer in January 2016.

To find out more about Amber, we asked her the following questions:

What excites you about the news business?

Every day is different. I never go into work expecting to have the same day as I did the day before. And how the news is delivered is always changing. From radio to television, and now to social media. It forces me to learn new tools constantly.

What big stories have you covered?

Statewide Amber Alerts, Brussels Bombings, Dallas Police Shooting, Hurricane Matthew

What are your hobbies?

Exercising, baking, watching sports (football all weekend!), going to the beach (back in San Diego), and reading DailyMail and Buzzfeed articles.



