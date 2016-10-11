Ken McGrath, an Alabama native, is currently a general assignment reporter at KULR-8 in Billings and has over a decade of management experience in television – both on-air and online.

From 2002 to 2014, Ken worked in one of the most innovative and successful news operations in the country – KHQ-TV in Spokane. Along the way, he garnered an extensive portfolio, leading the development of morning newscasts, evening newscasts, lifestyle shows, and web and digital content.

Most recently, as an executive producer, Ken launched "Wake Up Montana," a two-hour regional morning show with five reporters.

Ken's goal is to keep connecting with people and telling their stories. When Ken's not at work, he enjoys jogging, singing karaoke with co-workers and cooking.

Connect with Ken on Twitter and Facebook.

Have a story idea? Email the KULR-8 newsroom here.