Montana does not regulate fair rides - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Montana does not regulate fair rides

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

That's according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

In fact, the safety of rides is of prime importance to Dave Winkey. We caught up with the Operations Manager during our 2016 MontanaFair Coverage.

When you're at the top of a Ferris Wheel overlooking Billings, or swinging upside down in the zipper. I bet the last thing on your mind is "what's keeping this ride together?"

Well luckily, that's not something you ever have to think about, because there's fair staff who do that for you.

A whole crew of engineers work from sun up, to sundown to make sure the rides are fun and safe for you to ride.

 "It's a pretty constant thing," operations manager Dave Winkey said. "Sometimes you go all day with nothing breaking and some days it seems like everything's breaking."

The engineers work long hours during the fair to make sure the rides are safe for you.

"We start out an hour before we open at least to do our daily inspection. go through and make sure that everything is working properly," Winkey said. "All the safeties are working. everything's got pins and keys in it where it's supposed to."

and as for all the 'pins and keys' all the major rides have designated spots for the tools and trinkets needed to keep them up and running."

Like the Zipper, and Moby Dick.

"We carry everything from grease and rags and light bulbs and motors and pins and keys," Winkey said. "And it's just a lot of stuff in the shop you really don't think about when you go in there." 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:50:42 GMT

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-07-28 05:58:27 GMT

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • UM student detained in China released

    UM student detained in China released

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:10:25 GMT

     University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.

     University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.

  • Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:50:42 GMT

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-07-28 05:58:27 GMT

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

  • Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident

    Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-28 04:53:39 GMT
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

  • Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:22:04 GMT

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:46:39 GMT

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

  • Have mussel prevention efforts been successful?

    Have mussel prevention efforts been successful?

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:16:30 GMT

    Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana. 

    Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana. 