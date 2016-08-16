Montana does not regulate fair rides

Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.

That's according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.

In fact, the safety of rides is of prime importance to Dave Winkey. We caught up with the Operations Manager during our 2016 MontanaFair Coverage.

When you're at the top of a Ferris Wheel overlooking Billings, or swinging upside down in the zipper. I bet the last thing on your mind is "what's keeping this ride together?"

Well luckily, that's not something you ever have to think about, because there's fair staff who do that for you.

A whole crew of engineers work from sun up, to sundown to make sure the rides are fun and safe for you to ride.

"It's a pretty constant thing," operations manager Dave Winkey said. "Sometimes you go all day with nothing breaking and some days it seems like everything's breaking."

The engineers work long hours during the fair to make sure the rides are safe for you.

"We start out an hour before we open at least to do our daily inspection. go through and make sure that everything is working properly," Winkey said. "All the safeties are working. everything's got pins and keys in it where it's supposed to."

and as for all the 'pins and keys' all the major rides have designated spots for the tools and trinkets needed to keep them up and running."

Like the Zipper, and Moby Dick.

"We carry everything from grease and rags and light bulbs and motors and pins and keys," Winkey said. "And it's just a lot of stuff in the shop you really don't think about when you go in there."