National Geographic dedicates May issue to Yellowstone National Park

A National Geographic issue dedicated entirely to Yellowstone is on magazine stands now. Millions of National Geographic readers will be learning about the Park and the communities that surround it.

Whether it’s Old Faithful, the Canyon waterfalls, or the Park’s iconic wildlife, you’ll find it in the May issue of National Geographic. On the inside, a guest editor says the "Geographic team spent three years reporting, photographing and creating this special edition.…it’s our way of commemorating the centennial of the National Park Service."

You may have a hard time finding the Yellowstone issue. This bookstore’s rack has been cleared of the May National Geographic. Most of the issues were reserved before the store even got their shipment.

"Within a day we sold the ones we had left," Legends Bookstore manager Kalyn Beasley said.Other stores in Cody say their issues are going fast.



"I know for a fact there are people around this area that are featured in this magazine: either quoted or photographed," Beasley said.

South Fork rancher Nic Patrick’s photograph is actually a centerfold. His face is scarred by a grizzly attack that took his nose in 2013. He was surprised when we showed him the photo.

"It’s kind of overwhelming," Patrick said. "I just consider myself celebrity bear bait...I think part of it was I agreed to share my story."

Patrick’s story was so interesting to National Geographic, it is featured in a video on National Geographic’s website. He doesn’t blame the sow that mauled him to protect her cubs. He says he is in awe of grizzlies.

“They’re almost spiritual beings that move through the landscape,” Patrick explained.

Yellowstone’s creatures and the scientists who study them are featured in the magazine. Even some of Cody’s outfitters are quoted.

Park County Travel Council Marketing Director Claudia Wade says local businesses were already anticipating another record year, because of the National Park Service’s Centennial.

"It’s very likely that this will add to the number of people coming into our area," Wade said.

National Geographic recently opened an exhibition in its Washington, D.C. office on Yellowstone wildlife migration.