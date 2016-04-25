National Geographic dedicates May issue to Yellowstone National Park

We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
Montana has seen it's fair share of wildfires this summer.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
Park County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this morning.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
Several fires across the state, such as the Lodgepole Complex fire, have started due to lightning strikes.
When people think of Montana, typically they think of mountains, beautiful landscapes and animals. But soon, when people think of Montana they might also think about Trooper cars.
General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.
An 18 year old boy was pinned under a vehicle this afternoon after colliding with a car on N 27th St. and 12th Ave this afternoon.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville.
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prepare to pay a hefty fine if you are caught throwing a lit cigarette out of your car window. It doesn't take much for a little spark to ignite an entire area of brush. Local law enforcement is taking every precaution possible to prevent fires this season including issuing fines to deter people from doing so. It is going to cost you $1,025 dollars if you are caught littering.
Jai Kelli is a singer and songwriter and she is now making big moves - but Tri-Cities will always her home.
NEW YORK - NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again. The Patriots' superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union. The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer. The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest. His recovery was remarkable.
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
After the recent shooting in Lodgegrass, more than a hundred people from the community came together today in Crow Agency for a meeting to discuss the plan for their future.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
We have a reporter on scene of a reported roll over crash near mile marker 465 on I-90 eastbound. That is past Pryor Creek. Traffic is moving slowly. We don't know if there are any injuries and are working to get more information.
As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?
Montana has seen it's fair share of wildfires this summer.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
