When Penny Preston came to Cody, Wyoming in 1998, she was already an award-winning broadcast journalist, with big market experience. She anchored and reported in Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Tulsa, and Fayetteville. She’s been a news director in Dallas and Cody, and a bureau chief in Fayetteville, AR. She’s won statewide awards for her television and radio stories in Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, and Wyoming. Her stories have also aired on CBS, NBC, NBC Today Show, and CNN network news, and she has received network commendations.

But, her greatest love is Northwest Wyoming, and that is where she’s produced more than 1,400 television news stories since 2000. As former news director for the Big Horn Radio Network in Cody, she produced hundreds more radio stories and newscasts.

Penny has decades of knowledge and experience in Northwest Wyoming and the Greater Yellowstone Area. She lives within 30 miles of Yellowstone. She has close connections with the scientific community in the region. She was a seasonal Yellowstone Park Ranger for five years.

In 2014, the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters gave Penny two awards for photography and breaking news coverage. She has received four other Wyoming Association of Broadcasting awards for excellence in television and radio news coverage.

Penny received the “Civilian Desert Shield - Desert Storm U.S. Air Force Medal” in recognition of her volunteer civilian service under hazardous wartime conditions in Saudi Arabia. Penny is a martial artist, with a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. She is also a certified scuba diver. Penny has traveled worldwide but loves to travel most in Wyoming and Montana. Penny’s husband Charles is a scientist who came to Cody to create the content and programs for the Draper Natural History Museum at the Center of the West.

