How to set-up weather alerts to stay safe during severe weather

A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued here in Billings.
One man is dead after an early morning crash near circle. Montana Highway Patrol Troopers were called out to the scene at 10 Sunday morning, however it is believed the crash happened between 3 and 7 am.
Today, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event to spread the of love and unity following a series of white supremacist graffiti and fliers. Not In Our Town Billings wants the Billings community to know that white supremacy propaganda, anti LGBTQ texts and other hateful speech has no place in Billings.
In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, Big Sky Optimist Club is hosting a vintage sale this weekend.
The weather may have warmed up a bit this past week, but it's still winter.
It was busy night for Billings Police, Friday, as they responded to separate robbery incidents just minutes apart.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
