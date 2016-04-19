Lightning: Myths and Facts

St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
A little rain couldn't stop party animals at the Alive After 5 kickoff Thursday night!
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
Now that summer is near, kids need something to do while they enjoy their vacation. If your child likes being indoors and likes to read, well, we might have an idea!
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress
Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion
