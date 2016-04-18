Severe weather: Have a plan

We're all familiar with how quickly Montana weather can change, so it's important to make sure you and your family are prepared.
Severe weather, in Montana, has many faces. In 2015 alone 3 tornadoes were confirmed, over 150 high wind and damaging wind events occurred. There were 165 large hail reports, and 9 flash floods according to the National Weather Service.
So how do we stay one step ahead of the storms?
Having an emergency supply kit is a good place to start. A couple of basic items you'll want to have on standby are: A NOAA weather alert radio (you'll want to make sure you have back-up power and/or a hand crank for this one), a flashlight, extra batteries and a first aid kit. Of course, there are several other items you can add as well: water and non-perishable food - include can opener, cell phones and chargers, prescription medications, and important family documents. It's always better to over prepared than under prepared.
A good rule of thumb, when it comes to severe thunderstorms: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. It's time to seek shelter immediately or at least find something to protect your head, especially in the case of large hail, as it can cause serious or even fatal injuries.
With a tornado warning go to the lowest floor, a small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor and cover your head with your hands. It's important to remember, while we can't stop severe thunderstorms from occurring, we can be aware of our surroundings and informed about what to do.
District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
Montana Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of a particular rule of the road-- moving over for emergency vehicles. Montana law says drivers are required to move over a lane or slow sown at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit for emergency vehicles That includes police, ambulances, and tow trucks. The national campaign #MoveOver17 is an effort to educate American drivers about this law. While the rule is part of basic driver's education, statistics show ove...
