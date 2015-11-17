Phillip Ohnemus

Phillip comes to KULR-8 from Birmingham, Alabama, where he spent 13 years working for WIAT-TV.

Over his career, Phillip has served as a Photographer, Reporter, Engineer, and Producer.

Phillip has won numerous awards for his work both online and on air.

In 2010, Phillip was awarded Best Reporter for the State of Alabama by the Alabama Broadcasters Association. That honor followed his investigative efforts that helped shine a light on political corruption in Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham.

While Phillip has spent much of his broadcast career focusing on politics, he has also delved deeply into crime and severe weather coverage.

One of the hardest assignments he ever covered was on February 17th, 2008. It was on that day that he was called upon to return to his home of Prattville to cover the aftermath of a tornado that cut through the heart of the community. That was the one day that he allowed his own personal moment of loss to bleed over onto the airwaves.

"I didn't get into broadcast news to inject myself into the story. I believe that as a journalist it is our job to allow others to tell their stories through us."

Phillip met his wonderful wife Amanda while in college at the University of Montevallo where he earned a BS in Mass Communications. He is excited to join KULR-8 as more than a News Director, but as a teacher.

In his free time, Phillip enjoys traveling, connecting with his family who are scattered across the United States and in England, and Australia.

Closer to home Phillip enjoys reading, watching movies, and walking his dog Riley.