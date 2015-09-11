Request Video

Are you looking to get a copy of a video or story that aired on KULR-8 Television? Click here to order your personal copy from Universal Information Services. Requested clips are normally processed and completed within 3-4 business days, if not sooner. Clips can be ordered as digital downloads or burned onto a DVD for home use. Cost is as follows:

Cost for personal copies/referrals is $35

Cost for business copies/referrals is $65

For more information contact Universal Information Services at 800 408-3178 or universal-info.com.