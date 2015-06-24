Melinda Lee is a 6' 3" reporter with high-reaching goals to make a difference in her community. She joined the KULR-8 team as a reporter in June of 2015. She describes herself as a storyteller, explorer, sports fan, and active student of the world.

Melinda was born and raised in the Christmas-themed town of North Pole, Alaska. She has also lived in the states of Vermont, and Washington, where she graduated the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

Melinda reported stories as a backpack journalist in Cuba during the summer of 2014. While at Washington State University, she covered Cougar varsity and club teams and was awarded an NATAS Emmy Award, College Broadcasters Inc (CBI), and SPJ Award for her sports journalism. During her final semester, KREM 2 News in Spokane hired Melinda as an MMJ reporter.

When she isn't busy reporting, Melinda is still out chasing her curiosity, meeting new people, trying new things, and striving to learn as much as she can. She loves the outdoors, animals, running, food, and losing her voice while cheering on her favorite teams.

