Tracy Smith is the weekday evening meteorologist for KULR-8.

Tracy's love for weather was sparked in the sixth grade when she wrote and presented a report on clouds to her class. Being raised in a military family, she was constantly moving and was always fascinated by the different climates of every city. Finally, her family settled down near the beach in Florida's panhandle, where she has lived the longest.

She earned her Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, with a minor in Mathematics. During her years at Florida State, Tracy regularly appeared on the student-run 4FSU weather show, where she got her first chance to present a live weather forecast. She also interned at WTXL, Tallahassee's the local ABC station, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from the University of Central Florida, with focuses in communications, marketing, and art.

Tracy loves the outdoors and is excited about all the beautiful parks, mountains, and forests Montana has to offer.

If you would like to contact Tracy, you can email her at tsmith@kulr.com or you can call the newsroom at (406) 656-8558. You can also follow her on Twitter and Facebook.