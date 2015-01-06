Becky Hillier

Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband. After getting married, they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and started a family. That's also where Becky began her television news career as the main anchor and health reporter at the new start-up NBC affiliate, KNBN. Her next job would be as the main anchor and health reporter at the NBC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin. After a few years in Madtown and after attending countless UW Badger football and basketball games, the Hillier crew moved back to Montana to be closer to family and Becky pursued opportunities outside of the news business. She anchored for a time at Q2 in Billings, worked for Rocky Mountain Hospice as its regional public relations director and now, the news business has beckoned once again, and this life-long nightowl, finds herself anchoring the statewide Wake Up Montana morning show! Her alarm clock now wakes her up, at the time she used to go to bed!

Becky has a servant's heart and has always been very involved in every community in which she's lived, lending her time and talents to a number of organizations including the Children's Miracle Network, the United Way, The Theresa McGovern Center, and the Second Harvest Foodbank. One of her proudest accomplishments, was being a board member of Big Sky Honor Flight - the statewide effort that sent 755 Montana WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials at no cost to them.

Becky loves to travel the highways and byways of our beautiful state and has had the good fortune of also visiting more exotic locations in Japan, Italy, South Korea, Iwo Jima, Hawaii and, even North Korea! Though she enjoys the news business, her favorite occupations are those of "wife" and "mom."

You can follow send Becky an email or connect with her on Facebook.

