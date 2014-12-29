Great Rockies Sport Show

The Great Rockies Sportshow is an annual fishing, hunting, outdoor adventure show for the entire family from January 20th - 22nd at MetraPark, Billings. Your outdoor adventures start here! Friday Noon to 8:00pm, Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm & Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm at the MetraPark Expo Center! So come on down to The Great Rockies Sports Show! Where you'll discover hunting, fishing, boats, RVs, travel, outdoor adventure and so much more!
Do you want to win your tickets to this outdoor adventure show!? It's easy to register! All you have to do is fill out the simple registration form below and that is your entry for a chance to win a pair of tickets!
*4 winners will be randomly selected and will receive a pair of tickets to this show on 1/19/17.
Didn't win with KULR-8? Still need tickets? Visit the MetraPark Box Office (308 6th Ave. North, Billings) or head over to MetraPark.com today!
RULES:
Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 1/19/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by The Great Rockies Sports Show.
