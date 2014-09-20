My cable provider doesn't carry SWX, what can I do? If your cable company doesn't carry SWX in its lineup, we urge you to contact the company and ask that they offer SWX to their customers. The other option is to watch SWX over the air on the appropriate channel with the use of an antenna.

I can't find SWX on Dish Network or DirecTV. What do I do?

We would greatly appreciate it if you would contact your satellite provider and ask that SWX be given a channel placement. Having SWX on satellite is KULR-8's number one priority. Unfortunately, the satellite companies don't see it that way. The response we have received from DISH and DirecTV is they don't have enough space for secondary digital channels. KULR-8 feels local should be a high priority. We are trying to change their minds with the help of our viewers. So please keep calling and let them know your feelings about how important it is to show local weather and sports on SWX on the Satellite. Again, KULR-8 appreciates your help and support with this. Dish Network customers can call 1-888-825-2557 and DirecTV customers can call 1-888-777-2454.