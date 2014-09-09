KULR-8 Gold Star Award - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

KULR-8 Gold Star Award

By KULR Promotions

Our local teachers prepare kids for the future by teaching them subjects like math, music and science. These early years are the most formative and teachers are a big influence on their students. That's why KULR-8 Television is recognizing the best in teaching with the Gold Star Award.

Nominate a teacher by filling out the short questionnaire form below and tell us why you think your teacher deserves a Gold Star!

Each month during the 2016-17 school year we will honor one outstanding teacher. Winners will receive a personalized plaque, $250 from KULR-8 to use in their classroom and a gift from our sponsors Montana Honda Association and Brewer Dental Center.

  KULR-8 Gold Star Award

    Nominate your teacher for a Gold Star Award and tells why they are the best!

