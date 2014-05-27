Newscast Director

Job Description:
KULR-TV in the beautiful Big Sky Country of Billings, Montana is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to direct our local newscasts. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and execution of all elements involved in the production of newscasts. You must have solid technical skills and some working knowledge of TV production. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We will train the right person.
Duties Also Include:
Qualifications:
You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to pohnemus@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.
