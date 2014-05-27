Newscast Director

Job Description:

KULR-TV in the beautiful Big Sky Country of Billings, Montana is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to direct our local newscasts. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and execution of all elements involved in the production of newscasts. You must have solid technical skills and some working knowledge of TV production. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We will train the right person.

Duties Also Include:

Directing newscasts

Audio operation

Managing studio camera crew

Working well with newsroom producers and managers

Meeting deadlines and working well under stress

Possessing good news judgment

Having a positive "can-do" attitude and being a team player

Qualifications:

College degree preferred

Valid driver's license

Clean driving record

ENPS or similar newsroom computer experience preferred

Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to pohnemus@kulr.com or mail to:

News Director

KULR

2045 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

KULR-8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.