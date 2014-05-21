Sara Sanchez joined KULR-8 in May 2014. A native of California's Central Coast, Sara moved to Billings from Chicago. She graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also holds a Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University.

Sara grew up near Pismo Beach, California, one of the most temperate regions in the country. Her first taste of the four seasons occurred in college, so after graduation she was eager to study meteorology while living in Chicago- a meteorologist's dream classroom! During her time as a student, she was an English teacher in an online classroom for students across the globe.

Sara is excited to join the Billings community. While everyone keeps telling her to move back to sunny California, you can't keep her away from winter weather. Besides having a strong passion for current events, she enjoys drawing and graphic design, reading, reality television and spending time with her husband and Pekingese dog.