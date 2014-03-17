PBR Ticket Contest

Are you looking for FREE tickets to the PBR? KULR-8 Television will award 5 lucky winners with a pair of tickets to the Friday, April 7th show at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings!

We will be giving away tickets at random on Tuesday, April 4th so register today!

Want to sign up for this contest? All you need to do is fill out the short registration form below. Once you fill out the contest form, you are registered for your chance to win.

Didn't win with KULR-8? If you would like to purchase tickets to the PBR visit MetraPark.com for purchasing information.

RULES:

Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 4/4/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 Television Studios between the hours of 8am-5pm Monday through Friday. KULR-8 employees may not register. KULR-8 Television is located at 2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT 59102. Prizes must be picked up by EOB on 4/15/16 or they will become forfeit. Tickets provided by The NILE.