Tuesdays in June spend time with your family and friends, enjoy some great Bar-b-q and help support KULR-8's Cookout For A Cure.We would like to invite you to stop by The Spoke Shop (1910 Broadwater Ave, Billings) each Tuesday from 5pm - 7pm and join KULR-8 for a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink, all for just $5.00 (Each additional item $2)! All proceeds from this event will benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. For good food and good fun for a good cause, join us at The Spoke Shop for the KULR-8 Cookout For A Cure. HELP US FIGHT CANCER! *Cookouts to be held June 6, 13, 20 & 27

*Buns and Rolls provided by Franz Bakery

*Coolers and drinks provided by Coca-Cola High Country

*Hot Dogs provided by Food Services of America

*Hamburgers, Cheese & Condiments provided by Sam's Club