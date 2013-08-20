Spirit of Giving 2017

It's that time of the year again. Time to give back to those in need. Being a part of the community is important to us at KULR-8, and we know it's important to you. Join us live for the Spirit of Giving on Friday, December 1st. Bring your donations for Toys For Tots, Montana Rescue Mission & Billings Food Bank charities to any of the following locations:
- The Heights Albertsons (670 Main St): 6am - 9am
- Laurel Ford (500 SE 4th St) 10am - 1pm
- The KULR-8 Studios (2045 Overland Ave.) 2pm - 6:30pm.
KULR-8 representatives will be at these locations along with the charities to accept donations all day long. Laurel Ford, Mint Smartwash, Yellowstone County Implement, Metra RV and KULR-8 invite you to help us bring a little joy to those in need this holiday season. Special thanks to our generous food donors, I'm Cravin' Bar-B-Que.