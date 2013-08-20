Spirit of Giving 2017

It's that time of the year again. Time to give back to those in need. Being a part of the community is important to us at KULR-8, and we know it's important to you. Join us live for the Spirit of Giving on Friday, December 1st. Bring your donations for Toys For Tots, Montana Rescue Mission & Billings Food Bank charities to any of the following locations:

The Heights Albertsons ( 670 Main St ): 6am - 9am

( Laurel Ford ( 500 SE 4th St) 10am - 1pm

( The KULR-8 Studios (2045 Overland Ave.) 2pm - 6:30pm.