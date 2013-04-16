White Heating & Air Conditioning and KULR-8 Television invite you to "KULR The Weather" for a chance to win a $25 Wendy's gift card!
Visit these Billings locations to pick up your KULR The Weather form:
Just draw or color your favorite type of weather. When you're done with your drawing just drop it off at any of the above listed locations.
Then watch the KULR-8 First News At 5 each Wednesday to see if your picture is this week's winner!
In addition to having your art featured on the news, one entry will receive a $25 gift card to Wendy's!
So what are you waiting for, enjoy the weather with White's Heating & Air Conditioning & KULR-8.
You can click here to download a printable KULR The Weather form as a .jpg file.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.