Stella Daskalakis is an experienced broadcast journalist who has covered a multitude of stories and interviewed a wide variety of people in Utah, Washington State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Iowa and elsewhere. Stella has worked in almost every area of television and radio news, from the assignment desk to the anchor desk and into the field as a reporter. She also has spent part of her career as a print journalist/columnist. Highlights of her journalism career include coverage of: the 2010 floods in St. George, Utah, the investigation surrounding Susan Powell's disappearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, demonstrations in Seattle, Washington during the Iraq War, the Kansas Legislature and Iowa Caucus. She has interviewed celebrities, political figures and many others as a network affiliate anchor/reporter and host for Public Television. Her favorite part of broadcast news is making a difference by reporting the phenomenal stories every person has to share.

Stella has additional career experience. She has been a certified facilitator/trainer for the Anti-Defamation League since 2006. She also has worked as talent for various acting, voiceover and industrial video projects. In addition, she is a certified group fitness instructor. Stella has assisted in opening and operating two major hotels in Denver, Colorado. She also helped her family open and operate two businesses in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is an avid community volunteer. She has studied voice, piano and viola and directed a church choir and youth folk dance group. Stella is fluent in Greek and has studied the French, Spanish and German languages. She lives with her teenage son and daughter.

