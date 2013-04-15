Over the next few weeks, KULR-8 will be helping Billings check up on fitness and nutrition goals in 2016 through a fitness journey every Saturday night during the 10:00 newscast.
Over the next few weeks, KULR-8 will be helping Billings check up on fitness and nutrition goals in 2016 through a fitness journey every Saturday night during the 10:00 newscast.
Exercising with friends or coworkers can help you get back on track if you've steered away from your fitness goals.
Exercising with friends or coworkers can help you get back on track if you've steered away from your fitness goals.
It's easy for people to say they are going to start an exercise program, but it's a lot more difficult to start it and stick with it.
It's easy for people to say they are going to start an exercise program, but it's a lot more difficult to start it and stick with it.
The journey to better health is not easy, but after a while, the new routine becomes habit. KULR-8's Stella Daskalakis explains in week four of Stella Steps Up.
The journey to better health is not easy, but after a while, the new routine becomes habit. KULR-8's Stella Daskalakis explains in week four of Stella Steps Up.
Getting back in shape doesn't have to be a lonely experience. Including the entire family makes it even more rewarding.
Getting back in shape doesn't have to be a lonely experience. Including the entire family makes it even more rewarding.
Staying dedicated to your fitness routine has its ups and its downs.
Staying dedicated to your fitness routine has its ups and its downs.
It's been seven weeks since more than a dozen KULR-8 employees started on a journey to better health and nutrition. The KULR-8 fitness team is transforming since the start of the Corporate Fitness Challenge, a commitment by several KULR-8 employees to get healthier, while Granite Health & Fitness trainers support the effort.
It's been seven weeks since more than a dozen KULR-8 employees started on a journey to better health and nutrition. The KULR-8 fitness team is transforming since the start of the Corporate Fitness Challenge, a commitment by several KULR-8 employees to get healthier, while Granite Health & Fitness trainers support the effort.
Losing weight and feeling better can be motivation enough to exercise, but many times, it's our trainers who keep us coming back for more.
Losing weight and feeling better can be motivation enough to exercise, but many times, it's our trainers who keep us coming back for more.
She is a television news anchor by night, but fitness has been an important part of her daily routine for decades. Stella Daskalakis is currently is a cheerleader for the KULR-8 team as they make their way through the Corporate Fitness Challenge with Granite Health & Fitness.
She is a television news anchor by night, but fitness has been an important part of her daily routine for decades. Stella Daskalakis is currently is a cheerleader for the KULR-8 team as they make their way through the Corporate Fitness Challenge with Granite Health & Fitness.
Getting fit takes some effort and a willingness to stick with a program. That healthier approach can be achieved on solid ground or in the water.
Getting fit takes some effort and a willingness to stick with a program. That healthier approach can be achieved on solid ground or in the water.