Chris Byers

Chris has been the Sports Director at KULR-TV for over 29 years and anchors the 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. Sportscasts. A graduate of Central Michigan University, Chris began his career at KTVS in Sterling, Colorado, then moved on to KKTV in Colorado Springs before joining the KULR news team in February of 1983.

In addition to serving as KULR's Sports Director, Chris enters his eighth season as the play-by-play announcer for Montana State Football for the Max Media statewide television network. Chris has called play-by-play action for the Montana State-Wyoming border wars basketball series, color commentator for the Billings Mustangs, the Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, and broadcast the NCAA Division Two Final Four Basketball game between Eastern Montana College and Gannon University in 1987.

Chris has been honored for his sports coverage throughout his career. He has been named the EB Craney "Montana Sportscaster of the Year" eight consecutive years from 2004 through 2011 and was Montana's "Broadcaster of the Year" in 1996. His Big Sky State Games Wrapup Show was named Montana's "Program of the Year" in 1995.

Chris and his wife Lynn have two grown children, sons Tyson and K.C.