Montana skier dies from injuries after falling Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:21 PM EDT Updated: KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff's Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff's Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:31 PM EDT Updated: (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

Yellowstone wants brucellosis quarantine facility in park Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:44 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is taking steps toward turning part of its bison trap at the northern edge of the park into a certified brucellosis quarantine facility.

Trump says hostility has stymied bipartisanship Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:29 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.

Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:22 PM EDT Updated: CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflects lower costs for crude oil.

Youth Fishing Jamboree brings new anglers out in Billings Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:12 PM EDT Updated: For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day.

Cyber attacks on British Parliament Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:00 PM EDT Updated: Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.

Kids discover Montana's treasures in gold pan event Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:47 PM EDT Updated: Montana is full of hidden treasures and Saturday, Montana kids had the chance to discover some of them.

Crow Native Days hosts 2nd annual Ultimate Lady Warrior Challenge Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:42 PM EDT Updated: Today is the fourth day of Crow Native Days at the crow reservation, but it's also the second year for a special event.

Officials say over 120 buried in China landslide Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: BEIJING (AP) - Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.

Tuesday closure scheduled in Wind River Canyon Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:27 PM EDT Updated: A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 through Wind River Canyon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to help rockfall mitigation crews have adequate time to safely drop a large rock and other debris on and near the highway.

Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014 Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:23 AM EDT Updated: The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister's boyfriend in December, 2013.The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.

Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs Friday, June 23, 2017 11:35 PM EDT Updated: Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10. For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July Friday, June 23, 2017 9:02 PM EDT Updated: According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 8:04 PM EDT Updated: Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti Friday, June 23, 2017 7:38 PM EDT Updated: Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected.

Governor declares drought emergency in eastern Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 7:35 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Steve Bullock has declared a drought emergency in 19 counties in eastern Montana and two Native American reservations.

Tips to cut down on mosquito bites Friday, June 23, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.

SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam Friday, June 23, 2017 1:09 PM EDT Updated: On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.

Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard Friday, June 23, 2017 10:23 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

Google unveils new search feature to help people find jobs Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: For those looking for a new job, look no further than Google! On Thursday, the company rolled out a new search feature, "Google for Jobs," to make the hassle of finding a job a little bit easier. Google is often used in a job search, but it's generally to get to job sourcing websites like Indeed or Monster. Now, instead of clicking through several different job sites, people can search for jobs across all of the major online job boards in one place. This n...

Healthy ways to reduce stress Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew. But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.

Your money: Americans expected to spend more on food for cookouts, picnics this 4th of July Cook-off contestants prepare about 50 pounds of meat each! Friday, June 23, 2017 1:42 AM EDT Updated: Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.

Community honors Coach John Barta's memory Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:50 PM EDT Updated: It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...

Early morning vandals target Billings homeowners Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.

States won't rush approval of Yellowstone grizzly hunts Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:04 PM EDT Updated: U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Reaction to GOP health care bill proposal A lot of people around the country and right here in the treasure state are talking about the latest health care bill proposed by the senate. On Friday our Ken McGrath hit the streets to get reaction.

Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:05 PM EDT Updated: GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

Survey: Millennials are faking their vacations Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ...

Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:39 AM EDT Updated: The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even...

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:07 AM EDT Updated: The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja. According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th. Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair. Pol...

Grizzlies in Park County landfill Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:32 AM EDT Updated: Park County's commissioners say they won't give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming's Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...

Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:43 AM EDT Updated: A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Crow Native Days 2017 kicks off with big check presentation Wednesday was the start of Crow Native Days 2017 and on Wednesday morning Crow tribal leaders received a huge check from Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:12 PM EDT Updated: Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:53 PM EDT Updated: A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:01 PM EDT Updated: We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it's often on things we don't necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you're not sure, we're here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.

Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The importance of keeping an eye on your horse Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:08 AM EDT Updated: A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit. More>>

NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Updated: On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. More>>

Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:52 PM EDT Updated: Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart. More>>

Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies File Photo Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:11 PM EDT Updated: A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area. More>>

Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:01 PM EDT Updated: The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation. More>>

Severe drought conditions in northeast Montana Parts of northeast Montana are under severe drought conditions and we're keeping a close eye on it for you. More>>

Protecting pets during extreme heat Now that the weather is getting warmer we know a lot of you want to do everything you can to protect your pets, especially on the days when the temperature is soaring.

Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:43 AM EDT Updated: Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin... More>>

Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:52 AM EDT Updated: A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe... More>>

Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:52 AM EDT Updated: It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined. Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ... More>>

Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:45 AM EDT Updated: There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the... More>>

Is your deck safe? What you need to know As we've been reporting a horrible accident happened in Lakeside over the weekend after a deck collapsed sending dozens of people to the hospital. On Monday KULR8's Ken McGrath met up with a certified property inspector to talk about what measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of decks. More>>

Patriot Tour makes a stop in Billings Monday, June 19, 2017 8:36 PM EDT Updated: It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states. More>>

Heart & Sole Special on SWX Monday, June 19, 2017 8:07 PM EDT Updated: On June 17, 2017, 2,500 people came together to participate in the 38th Annual Heart & Sole Run presented by St. V's. More>>

Ways to help your child land an internship Monday, June 19, 2017 1:22 PM EDT Updated: Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company. More>>

Billings man identified as victim in Saturday rollover Monday, June 19, 2017 12:47 PM EDT Updated: One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30. More>>

New study claims coconut oil is just as bad as beef fat and butter Monday, June 19, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig... More>>

Investigation underway after deck collapses in Lakeside LAKESIDE, Mont. - Authorities in Lakeside Montana say at least 32 people are recovering after a second story deck of a lodge collapsed during a memorial for a firefighter on Saturday. More>>

NEW INFO: Sailors identified after deadly collision with a container ship Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:32 PM EDT Updated: YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday. More>>

Staying safe on the Rims this summer Sunday, June 18, 2017 8:11 PM EDT Updated: For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent. More>>

Flood waters again flowing across U.S. 26 west of Riverton; highway closed Sunday, June 18, 2017 4:41 PM EDT Updated: A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes. More>>

Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread Sunday, June 18, 2017 3:13 PM EDT Updated: JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park. More>>

Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed Sunday, June 18, 2017 3:10 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump. More>>

Alexandria opens streets near ballpark Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:32 PM EDT Updated: The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place. More>>

Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:31 PM EDT Updated: 20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. More>>

Daines’ Rural Water Projects Bill receives Senate hearing Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:14 PM EDT Updated: U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bill to provide much-needed authorization for Montana rural water infrastructure this week received a legislative hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power. More>>

The Latest: Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial Saturday, June 17, 2017 9:49 PM EDT Updated: NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict. More>>

Education officials investigate Missoula schools complaint Saturday, June 17, 2017 9:47 PM EDT Updated: MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team. More>>

Walmart Wellness day returns nationwide Saturday, June 17, 2017 6:32 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide. More>>

Big Sky Pride returns to Billings Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:56 PM EDT Updated: After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception. More>>

Korean War veteran and family remain displaced by fire Friday, June 16, 2017 10:42 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers. More>>

Dogs jump for joy in North American Diving Dog Trials Friday, June 16, 2017 8:40 PM EDT Updated: Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest. The event is recognized by the American Kennel Club. There are three different divisions depending on your fur baby's size. The lap dog division is for dogs under 16 inches at the shoulder. The veteran division is for dogs 7 years or older. Everyone else falls into the open division. While some dogs are here to beat their persona... More>>

Keeping safe for Movie Night in the Park Friday, June 16, 2017 8:31 PM EDT Updated: Movie Night in the Park will be located at Sacajawea Park this time. It will be happening tomorrow instead of today because of high winds in the area. More>>

GOP, Dem governors agree with Trump, call health bill 'mean' Friday, June 16, 2017 2:33 PM EDT Updated: A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul. More>>

Woman who sent suicidal boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself found guilty Friday, June 16, 2017 2:10 PM EDT Updated: A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. More>>

Road To Relay: Importance of volunteers Friday, June 16, 2017 1:32 PM EDT Updated: The call is out for volunteers for Relay For Life of Yellowstone County. More>>

What impossible-to-shop-for Montana Dad really wants to do Father's Day! Friday, June 16, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Updated: It's time to celebrate Dad! We've compiled a brief list of things dad really wants to do this Father's Day right here in Montana. Reader's Digest has a list of several things Dad wants to do this Sunday, and then we consulted Trip Advisor to see how he can enjoy these activities in the state. 1. Dad wants to take in some history. According to Trip Advisor, the best historical site in Montana ranked by users is the Little Bighorn Battlefield. In southeastern Montana in Crow Agency,... More>>

Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park Friday, June 16, 2017 1:25 AM EDT Updated: One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous.Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it.And it can suddenly turn from smooth, to turbulent. More>>

Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:48 PM EDT Updated: An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening. More>>

Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:42 PM EDT Updated: If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. More>>

Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:25 PM EDT Updated: A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. More>>

Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake. More>>

Wyoming prepares for grizzly bear hunts as possible delisting nears File Photo Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:10 PM EDT Updated: Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th... More>>

White powder forces lockdown at Passages Thursday, June 15, 2017 1:08 PM EDT Updated: Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. More>>

FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:04 AM EDT Updated: The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released. More>>

Research finds french fries are quickly killing us Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:40 AM EDT Updated: Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ... More>>

Wyoming Congressmen react to Virginia shooting Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:38 PM EDT Updated: We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ... More>>

San Francisco police seek motive in UPS shooting Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:19 PM EDT Updated: San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. More>>

Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:09 PM EDT Updated: 15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come. More>>

North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned Wednesday, June 14, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. More>>

Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park. More>>

Texas police seize 600 lbs of meth-laced lollipops Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:33 AM EDT Updated: They may look innocent, but Texas police say these lollipops are actually laced with methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of almost a million dollars! According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 600 lbs of the dangerous drug were found in a home in Houston Monday. Police believe the candy was intended to be distributed among children. Police discovered the drugs while actually investigating a burglary when a neighbor said someone was breaking into the house. Poli... More>>

Snow hits northwest Wyoming Wednesday, June 14, 2017 1:00 AM EDT Updated: Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict... More>>

Cancer survivors, supporters share stories of hope at KULR-8 Cookout For A Cure Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:47 PM EDT Updated: The Billings community united in the fight against cancer Tuesday at KULR-8's Cookout For A Cure, where cancer patients, survivors, and supporters shared inspiring stories and messages of hope for those battling the disease. Hear from local survivors and supporters at The Spoke Shop in the videos above. More>>

Flooding in the Heights Tuesday, June 13, 2017 8:23 PM EDT Updated: KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights. More>>

Expect snow plowing throughout the Magic City next winter Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7:50 PM EDT Updated: The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter. More>>

Relay For Life of Yellowstone County in need of volunteers Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7:41 PM EDT Updated: Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8. More>>

Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek Tuesday, June 13, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. More>>

U.S. beef is on its way to China Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:59 PM EDT Updated: Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced Monday U.S. beef will begin shipping to China. This after aggressive negotiations between China and the United States. More>>

Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors Taco Bell, Facebook Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:53 AM EDT Updated: Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess... More>>

Safeguarding your home against flooding Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:22 AM EDT Updated: On and off rain through the weekend raises concerns of flooding along Missoula's waterways. Missoula Disaster and Emergency Services says they are in the monitoring phase for flooding. According to Five Valleys Restoration and Cleaning owner Matt Cavanaugh, two types of flooding can occur: water can spew over the banks of a river or it can come from the ground due to excess amounts of moisture causing water tables to rise. Preventive measures can be taken. More>>

Warrior Wishes Montana returns long lost book to family Monday, June 12, 2017 8:39 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran. More>>

Lacy family braces for thunderstorm Monday, June 12, 2017 7:44 PM EDT Updated: Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River. More>>

Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes Monday, June 12, 2017 5:52 PM EDT Updated: The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House. More>>

MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season Monday, June 12, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history. More>>

Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management Monday, June 12, 2017 1:05 PM EDT Updated: Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. More>>

Gianforte court LIVE stream - Monday Monday, June 12, 2017 12:01 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte is to appear in court Monday, June 12 for his misdemeanor assault citation. More>>

Big Flat public access banned because of bought property Monday, June 12, 2017 12:23 AM EDT Updated: New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. More>>

Equality marches across the country Sunday, June 11, 2017 11:16 PM EDT Updated: LGBTQ supporters mobilize for marches across the country. The "equality march" route took thousands of demonstrators right past the White House Sunday. With some in the crowd calling for president trump to "go". More>>

Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July Sunday, June 11, 2017 11:02 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month. More>>

Debra Lamm elected as new Montana Republican Party chairwoman Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:58 PM EDT Updated: The Montana Republican Party has a new chairwoman. Debra Lamm was elected Saturday to replace former chairman Jeff Essman, who is a candidate for mayor in Billings. More>>

New resources for crime victims in Montana Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:26 PM EDT Updated: Law enforcement needs to address conflicts before giving the crime victims more resources. More>>

Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan Sunday, June 11, 2017 9:14 PM EDT Updated: Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts. More>>

Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River Sunday, June 11, 2017 5:28 PM EDT Updated: A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. More>>

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Vs. Coyote Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:01 PM EDT Updated: A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast. More>>

Garth Brooks visits Billings ProCamp Sports Camp Saturday, June 10, 2017 9:57 PM EDT Updated: The Garth Brooks "Teammates for Kids" foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to attend ProCamp Sports camps. More>>

Garth Brooks promises to give guitar to fan Saturday, June 10, 2017 9:51 PM EDT Updated: The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series is is wrapping up at the MetraPark Auto Arena. More>>

One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:38 PM EDT Updated: A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. More>>

Glacier National Park maintenance backlog drops Saturday, June 10, 2017 6:39 PM EDT Updated: KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park's maintenance backlog has dropped by $31 million in the last year. More>>

Crews almost done clearing mountain highway in Montana Courtsey: National Park Service Saturday, June 10, 2017 6:36 PM EDT Updated: KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Plow crews in Montana are attacking the final obstacle in the way of opening a trans-mountain highway. More>>

Search continues after London attacks Saturday, June 10, 2017 4:22 PM EDT Updated: The head of counterterrorism for London's metropolitan police said he expects more arrests and searches in connection with last Saturday's terrorism rampage. More>>

FDA recalls birth control pills nationwide Saturday, June 10, 2017 2:22 PM EDT Updated: The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall. More>>

First of five Garth Brooks concert wraps up Saturday, June 10, 2017 1:12 AM EDT Updated: The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena. More>>

Missing hiker's body found Friday, June 9, 2017 8:29 PM EDT Updated: The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family. More>>

Collection of more than 2,700 books spans US presidency Friday, June 9, 2017 3:59 PM EDT Updated: MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A new collection of books at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics offers a broad look at the U.S. presidency, with 2,744 books about George Washington, Barack Obama and everyone in between. More>>

Road To Relay: When cancer hits home Friday, June 9, 2017 2:52 PM EDT Updated: Relay For Life of Yellowstone County 2017 is quickly approaching and that means it's time for our annual Road To Relay series. More>>

Safe and effective ways to prevent bug bites Friday, June 9, 2017 2:05 PM EDT Updated: As temperatures get warmer it means mosquitoes are coming. For bugs that are aggravating your kids you can use bug spray, but be aware of the ingredients. Many people are concerned about the possible drawbacks of common insect repellents, but experts says there really is no better option. The Environment Working Group says there are three registered and approved repellent chemicals that offer a high level of protection and relatively safe. More>>

Billings contractor and companies ordered to pay $4.85 million in fines and restitution Friday, June 9, 2017 1:55 PM EDT Updated: Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines. More>>

Man on racist rant at Starbucks facing charges; calls black man a 'slave', punches and spits Friday, June 9, 2017 11:38 AM EDT Updated: A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th... More>>

Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one Friday, June 9, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin. There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky. More>>

Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:39 PM EDT Updated: Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. More>>

Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings 1300 6th Ave N. Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red... More>>

Woman ticketed after six dogs die in hot car Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:03 PM EDT Updated: CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car. North Charleston police told news outlets a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car at an animal clinic Saturday. The unnamed woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs there. A police report said she left the car's air conditioner on and returned about 45 minu... More>>

Family fears home will be swept away by river A family is doing everything they can to save their home off of Thiel Rd. in Laurel. They're afraid the home they have lived in for four years will be swept away by the Yellowstone River. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family during this very difficult time. Click here to donate>> http://bit.ly/2rXcbU0 More>>

COMMUNITY ALERT: Free beds for kids in need, volunteers needed Volunteers and sponsors are needed for a big event coming up. It's called the "Hope to Dream" project and it's all about giving free beds to families who are less fortunate. On July 12th, 32 specially nominated children will be surprised with beds during a sleepover at MetraPark. More>>

Canadian man seen calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms behind him Tuesday, June 6, 2017 3:03 PM EDT Updated: So if you saw a twister in the distance what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is...finish mowing the lawn! More>>

UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe Friday, June 23, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found More>>

Whitefish mayor opens up about offensive anti-Semitic comment Monday, June 19, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting. More>>

Special Election Results Certified Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office. More>>

Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:55 PM EDT Updated: In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age... More>>